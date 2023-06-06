Tunisia - A Tunisian-Chinese cooperation agreement was inked Monday between the National Heritage Institute (INP) and the Chinese National Archaeological Research Centre to complete the excavation works on the Ben Arous archaeological site.

The latter had been discovered in 2019 during works in the Maxula-Rades Church which will be converted into a sports and cultural complex by means of Chinese funding.

The inking ceremony was attended by Cultural Affairs Minister Hayet Ketat Guermazi, China's ambassador to Tunisia Wan Li and a Chinese delegation led by the Chinese National Archaeological Research Centre Managing Director.

This agreement is part of the three-year Tunisian-Chinese cultural memorandum of understanding signed on February 18, 2022 in Tunis, by virtue of which bilateral projects will be set up between the two countries from 2022 to 2024.

The current cultural action between the two countries will be boosted by this partnership, which will focus mainly on national heritage and historic sites.

A Tunisian-Chinese working group will be set up under this new agreement with the task of inspecting the work areas and drafting a report on the work done.

The agreement provides for the study of archaeological finds, the publication of research findings and, at a later stage, the maintenance, enhancement and preservation of the site.

