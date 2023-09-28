Tunisia - Ways to further boost cooperation between Tunisia and Qatar, notably in the field of cultural diplomacy and the preparation of joint Arab intangible heritage files for inclusion on the World Heritage List, were the focus of a meeting, Thursday in Doha, between Minister of Cultural Affairs Hayet Guettat Guermazi and her Qatari counterpart Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Tunisia's participation in the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World, hosted by Qatar on September 25-26, according to a Department of Culture press release.

The meeting had offered the opportunity to discuss joint initiatives in the field of the arts and heritage, notably in terms of sharing experiences to promote the two countries' cultural heritage, as well as ways of updating the bilateral agreement signed in 1975 between the Department of Culture and its Qatari counterpart, with a view to developing the fields of cultural cooperation between the two countries, the same source pointed out.

