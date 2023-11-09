The Egyptian Arabian Company for Securities and Bonds Brokerage’s (Themar) reported a 107.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the nine months to September 30th in 2023, according to a financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 8th.

Net profits after tax amounted to EGP 15.907 million, up from EGP 7.661 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Meanwhile, the firm gained EGP 49.724 million in revenues during the January-September period, versus EGP 21.56 million over the corresponding period a year ago.

The company operates a range of investment activities that include sale and purchase of securities, as well as the provision of financial advice, e-trading, ownership transfer, training sessions, and financial advisory services.

