North Cairo Mills Company posted a 42.3% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to a filing.

Net profits after tax logged EGP 10.409 million in Q1 of the current FY, versus EGP 7.316 million in Q1 of last FY.

Meanwhile, revenues slipped to EGP 297.794 million from EGP 299.242 million.

North Cairo Flour Mills, a subsidiary of the Holding Company for Food Industries, is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the food processing industry sector.

