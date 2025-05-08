Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt retreated on Wednesday after the 24-karat dropped to EGP 5,508.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,531.5 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price fell to EGP 5,049.5 for purchasing and EGP 5,070.5 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price hit EGP 4,820 per gram for buying and EGP 4,840 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price declined to EGP 4,131.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,148.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price also plummeted to EGP 38,560 for buying and EGP 38,720 for selling.

Meanwhile, the price of the gold ounce stood at $3,387.97 for buying and $3,388.34 for selling.

