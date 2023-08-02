Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has reviewed the executive procedures required for activating the joint cooperation between Egypt and Italy in the fields of agriculture and agricultural industrialization, as per a statement on August 1st.

This came during a meeting held by Madbouly and several officials, where he noted that a number of Italian investors expressed their intentions previously to invest in several agricultural areas in Egypt.

This is in addition to using these areas to implement agricultural industrialization projects thereon

