Inflation eased in April 2024 to 7.2% from 7.5% in March, the National Institute of Statistics (French: INS) said.

Notwithstanding a 0.9% monthly consumer price rise in April 2024, this drop was driven by deceleration in the pace of price increases between April and March this year compared to the same period in 2023, reads an INS report on the consumer price index released Monday.

//Food prices grow 9.2%//

In April 2024, food prices edged up 9.2% year-on-year. This is the result of higher prices of coffee powder (+35%), sheepmeat (+25.5%, food oils (+21.4%), condiments (+17.4%), beef (14.3%) and fresh fish (+12.1%).

//Prices of manufactured goods, services post 7.1% rise//

The prices of manufactured goods grew 7.1% year-on-year pushed by higher prices of clothing products (+9.8%) and household maintenance products (+9%).

Likewise, service prices followed suit, posting a 5.6% year-on-year rise, fueled by restaurants, cafés and hotels charging higher service prices (+10.4%) and more costly health services (+9.3%).

//Contributions to inflation//

Sector-based contributions to inflation show the manufactured goods and services groups had the largest contributions with 2.7% and 1.9%, respectively.

The non-food group with unregulated prices and the food group with unregulated prices are the biggest contributors according to the scheme-based analysis with 3.7% and 2.4%, respectively.

The food group with regulated prices reported the lowest contribution with 0.1%.

//Core inflation stands at 6.9%

Core inflation (excluding food products and energy) fell to 6.9% from 7% in March.

The prices of non-regulated products were up 7.9% on year-on-year basis. Those of regulated products posted a 4.7% rise.

The prices of non- regulated food products edged up 10% against 3.6% for food products with regulated prices.

//Consumer prices up 0.9% in April 2024//

Consumer prices grew 0.9% in April 2024 after reporting a 0.7% rise in March. This is the consequence of higher prices of food (0.5%) and clothing products (+6.3%).

The month on month rise in food products was driven by poultry, sheepmeat, fresh fish and beef prices increasing 5.7%, 4.6%, 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, vegetable prices dropped 4.5% and those of fresh fruits shrank 2.8%.

Prices of clothing products posted an upward trend in April 2024 as a result of winter sales coming to and end and Eid el Fitr feast (+6.3%).

Prices of clothing products rose 6.3%, while those of shoes and accessories were up 7.3% and 2.7%, respectively.

