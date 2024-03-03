The livestock has declined by 30% over the last five years in Tunisia, reaching about 350,000 productive cows, compared to 600,000 over the last decade, due to drought, said President of the «Dairy Club Tunisia» Association Hajer Chabbah.

Taking the floor at a scientific seminar on the theme «Milk of tomorrow: a timely investment» Saturday at the National Agronomic School of Tunisia (INAT), Chabbah added that around 1,400 liters of milk are collected per day and 640 million per year, 86% of them are transformed to produce 553 million liters of half-skimmed milk, i.e. 100 liters of milk and derivatives for each citizen a year.

According to her, the dairy sector faces continued seasonal deficit particularly during the low lactation period estimated at 9%.

This situation got worse because of several other factors impacting the productive system and the value chain which led to a milk shortage, she explained.

The president of the Association warned stakeholders against the deterioration of the cattle breeding sector and the ongoing milk shortage, calling for adopting which would help overcome these challenges and consolidate the dairy sector. She cited, among other things, the incentive for investment and the establishment of a new policy in this area.

Chabbah reiterated the need to address issues relating to different aspects of the production chain (cattle breeding, fodder and industrial feeding, legislation, etc.) and avoiding the use of imported fodder given their high cost.

She called for providing green and dry fodder in sufficient quantities, with superior quality and at affordable prices, specifying that their cost represents up to 80% of the cost of production.

