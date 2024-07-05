Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, signed a memorandum of understanding today with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Romania, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh. This memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the agricultural sector and to support the national goals and objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



The memorandum seeks to support the economy in agriculture and rural development and to collaborate on utilizing modern technologies to enhance agricultural production and improve animal and plant resource management. This cooperation aims to enhance livestock breeding, promote animal health, achieve food security, and ensure sustainable economic prosperity.



The two parties agreed to enhance the trade exchange of agricultural products and collaborate in agricultural research, particularly focusing on field crops and plant varieties. Additionally, they seek to strengthen cooperation in modern beekeeping technology.