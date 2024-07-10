Cairo – The value of Egypt's agricultural exports increased by $600 million year-on-year (YoY) to around $2.69 billion in the first half (H1) of 2024.

The volume of agricultural exports rose to over 4.90 million tonnes in H1-24, up 300,000 tonnes from the same period a year earlier, according to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

Citrus fruits topped Egypt's agricultural exports at more than two million tonnes, while fresh potatoes came second at over 930,000 tonnes.

Onions were third at about 131,000 tonnes, while beans, both fresh and dried, ranked fourth with exports of 84,000 tonnes.

Fifth-ranked grapes saw shipments of 72,000 tonnes, while sweet potato amounted to 64,000 tonnes in sixth place.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

