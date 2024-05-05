Ways to scale up cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) took centre stage at a meeting held on Friday between Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Abdel Moneem Belati and FAO Assistant Director- General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa Abdul Hakim Elwaer.

The two officials agreed to pinpoint joint guidelines for the future in line with the department's priorities, notably the need to boost development and food and water security in response to climate challenges, and to collaborate in monitoring and evaluating projects on a regular basis, reads a ministry press release on Saturday.

Tunisia officially signed in August 2022 a new agreement with the FAO for the 2022-2025 period, representing a reference framework for the FAO's actions in Tunisia.

