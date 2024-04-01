The value of Egypt’s agricultural exports rose by $300 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, reaching $1.5 billion, Minister of Agriculture and Land reclamation El-Sayed El-Quseir announced, citing a recent report issued by the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine.

The volume of Egyptian agricultural exports exceeded 2.218 million tons in Q1 2024, the minister added.

The surge was driven by the opening of new 95 markets over the past 10 years and exporting more than 400 agricultural commodities to 160 countries, he noted.

The report showed that citrus, potatoes, sweet potatoes, pomegranates, garlic, strawberries, beans, guavas, and tomatoes are the main Egyptian agricultural exports.

Citrus topped the list of agricultural exports with 1.199 million tons during the period from January to March, followed by fresh potato exports with 387,603 tons, while beans ranked third with 54,110 tons of exports.

Sweet potatoes were the fourth in the list with total exports of 49,930 tons, while exports of tomatoes reached 32,536 tons, followed by strawberries in the sixth spot with 19,592 tons.

Meanwhile, Egypt's exports of pomegranates ranked seventh with a total of 8,563 tons, followed by guavas in eighth place with total exports of 6,378 tons, then garlic exports with a total amount of 4,672 tons.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).