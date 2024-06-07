Cairo – Mubasher: The value of Egypt's agricultural exports increased by $500 million to approximately $2.60 billion in the first five months (5M) of 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023, according to El-Sayed El-Quseir, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation.

The volume of Egyptian agricultural exports rose to over 4.50 million tonnes in the January-May period, up 400,000 tonnes from the same period a year earlier, El-Quseir added, according to a cabinet statement.

Citrus fruits topped Egypt's agricultural exports at 1.97 million tonnes, while fresh potatoes came second at 862,226 tonnes.

Onions were third at 96,286 tonnes, while beans, both fresh and dried, ranked fourth with exports of 82,333 tonnes.

Fifth-ranked potatoes saw shipments of 63,337 tonnes, while grapes amounted to 42,320 tonnes in sixth place.

Source:Mubasher

