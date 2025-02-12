Egypt - The National Veal Project, led by Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk, has approved EGP 299.6m in funding for 428 small-scale farmers and young graduates.

This support will facilitate the purchase of 4,280 head of cattle under the presidential “Decent Life” initiative, launched by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to enhance rural livelihoods.

Minister Farouk announced that total project funding has now surpassed EGP 9.3bn, benefiting approximately 44,400 farmers. This investment has supported the breeding and fattening of over 514,000 cattle, including beef calves and high-yield dairy heifers, ensuring a stable supply of meat and dairy products.

The minister instructed the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector and the General Authority for Veterinary Services to collaborate with local agricultural and veterinary directorates to conduct field follow-ups, provide veterinary care, and address any challenges beneficiaries may face.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Mostafa El-Sayyad emphasized the National Veal Project’s role in stabilizing red meat prices, benefiting both producers and consumers. He noted that all participating farms undergo inspections by the Ministry of Agriculture, in coordination with the Agricultural Bank of Egypt (ABE) and the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), ensuring they meet the necessary space and facility requirements.

Once approved, farmers must insure their livestock through the Livestock Insurance Fund at a reduced rate. Regular inspections and follow-ups are carried out by the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector, the General Authority for Veterinary Services, and local authorities to ensure compliance and success.

Tarek Soliman, Head of the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector, encouraged interested farmers to apply for support through their nearest agricultural administration office, an ABE or NBE branch, or by contacting the sector directly.

