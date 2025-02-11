Egypt - Go Green for Agricultural Investment (GGRN) aims to invest up to EGP 500 million in 2025 to boost land reclamation and expansion plans, the company’s Vice President Hossam Abd El Kader told Al Arabiya Business.

Abd El Kader noted that the company will secure the required financing from several sources, including capital raise and contributions from investors.

Go Green, a public company specializing in jojoba oil production, began trading its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on February 10th without offering its shares for public subscription.

The company's paid-up capital stands at EGP 140 million, while the issued capital amounts to EGP 500 million.

The Egypt-based company has exported around 120 tons of its products to the American food corporation Cargill in 2024, said Abd El Kader.

He added that Go Green plans to export 250 tons in 2025, doubling its annual production to meet the increasing demands.

The company's investments are not limited to jojoba oil but also olives, as it began planting 2,000 acres of olives, with the aim to reach 5,000 acres by 2025-2026.

