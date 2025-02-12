Egypt - Mobica is planning to invest $50 million to cultivate 5,000 feddans in Saudi Arabia through its $100 million Morpho Fund, CEO Mohamed Farouk told Asharq Business.

The group is also exploring opportunities for agricultural investments in Oman.

In Egypt, Mobica is set to launch new agricultural projects worth EGP 500 million, including the establishment of an agricultural manufacturing plant in 6th of October City for export purposes, with operations expected to begin within two years.

Farouk noted that the group is also expanding in Egypt’s education sector, having established six universities and a technological education institute.

