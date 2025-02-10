Egypt - Hassan Allam Holding has announced the launch of Jinet Agriculture Corporation, a new subsidiary dedicated to enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability.

As part of this initiative, Jinet Agriculture has acquired 14,100 feddans of agricultural land in West Minya from the Egyptian Countryside Development Company.

The newly acquired land will be used for cultivating a diverse range of crops to meet local demand and boost export potential. This initiative supports global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by increasing agricultural output, generating employment, and strengthening the national economy.

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, highlighted the strategic importance of this expansion, stating: “The launch of Jinet Agriculture Corporation reinforces our commitment to community development and sustainable business growth. Expanding into agriculture aligns with our broader vision of creating long-term value and making a meaningful impact in the regions where we operate.”

Major General Amr Abdel Wahab, Chairman and CEO of the Egyptian Countryside Development Company, praised Hassan Allam Holding’s investment in the project. He described the company as a vital player in Egypt’s industrial and developmental sectors and expressed confidence in its ability to meet reclamation targets while benefiting small-scale farmers in surrounding areas.

Jinet Agriculture’s expansion aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030, focusing on reducing import dependency, increasing high-value crop exports, and developing large-scale food processing industries. By implementing modern cultivation techniques and investing in post-harvest processing infrastructure, the company aims to transform agricultural output into globally competitive food products.

With a strategic emphasis on food security, agricultural exports, and value-added food industries, Hassan Allam Holding continues to expand its presence in high-impact sectors that drive economic growth and sustainability.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

