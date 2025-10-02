Arab Finance: Sekem Holding has signed a contract with the Egyptian government to acquire approximately 23,500 feddans in the Toshka Basin, according to an emailed press release.

The signing comes as part of the company’s expansion plan in the agriculture sector.

The land’s condition is currently being assessed in preparation to begin cultivation soon, Helmy Abou El-Eish, Chairman of Sekem Holding, unveiled in statements made on the sidelines of the Carbon Certificates Forum.

Abou El-Eish also revealed that Sekem is set to invest around EGP 4 billion over the next five years to develop and cultivate the newly acquired land in sequential phases.

Agricultural operations are expected to commence in the near future, with the investment cost for reclaiming and cultivating one feddan estimated at EGP 200,000, he noted.

He also added that Sekem’s investments in Toshka are not limited to agricultural activity alone, noting they include a comprehensive plan to integrate agriculture with industry.

These investments create added value and boost the competitiveness of Egyptian products in both local and international markets, he stated.

Moreover, Abou El-Eish highlighted that the company has already taken steps in this direction, with the launch of a cheese production facility in August through its subsidiary “Isis,” as part of its efforts to localize food industries tied to agricultural activities.

He stressed that Sekem is focusing on strengthening its presence in promising sectors such as medicinal and agricultural plants, tea, and coffee, with intentions to cultivate new crops in Egypt to reduce reliance on imports.

Furthermore, Abou El-Eish mentioned that Sekem has recently finalized the establishment of new companies in Algeria and Saudi Arabia, in order to expand its regional footprint.

“We plan to commence manufacturing operations in these markets early next year, starting with medicinal herbs—a strategic pillar of our expansion that offers strong global market penetration opportunities,” he commented.

