Arab Finance: Egypt’s agricultural exports have reached around 7.5 million tons so far this year, an increase of approximately 650,000 tons compared to the same period last year, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk announced.

Citrus fruits topped Egypt’s agricultural exports with more than 1.9 million tons shipped abroad.

Fresh potatoes followed with over 1.3 million tons in exports, while fresh onions ranked third with exports of more than 258,000 tons.

Beans, both fresh and dry, came fourth with exports exceeding 245,000 tons, and sweet potatoes ranked fifth with more than 212,000 tons.

Other major exports this season include grapes, mangoes, fresh tomatoes, pomegranates, fresh garlic, strawberries, and guava.

Farouk emphasized that the steady growth of agricultural exports reflects the continued progress and competitiveness of Egypt’s agricultural sector in global markets.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to further developing the sector and opening new markets for Egyptian products abroad while maintaining the highest quality standards to ensure access to a wide range of destinations.

Egypt currently exports more than 405 agricultural products to over 167 countries worldwide.

The minister highlighted recent market openings, including pomegranates to South Africa, onions and garlic to the Philippines, hibiscus to Mexico, and all citrus varieties, including grapefruit, lemons, and mandarins, to Venezuela.

