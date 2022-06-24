AMMAN — The Kingdom's trade deficit during the first third of 2022 increased by 22.3 per cent to JD3.118 billion, compared with the corresponding period of 2021 when it stood at JD2.549 billion, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday.

According to a report on foreign trade in Jordan issued by the DoS, the volume of total exports in the January-April period of 2022 increased by 48.3 per cent to JD2.713 billion, compared with the first four months of 2021, when it stood at JD1.829 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Meanwhile, the value of national exports also increased in the first third of the year by 52.2 per cent, or JD2.483 billion, compared with 2021’s corresponding period, when it stood at JD1.631 billion, according to DoS data.

The report also revealed that the value of re-exports stood at JD230 million in the first four months of 2022, marking a 16.1 per cent increase, compared with the same period of 2021.

Jordan's imports in the same period of 2022 rose by 33.2 per cent to JD5.832 billion, compared with JD4.379 billion in the same period of 2021, the DoS figures showed.

The DoS noted that the total exports’ coverage for imports in the first third of the year stood at 46.5 per cent, compared with 41.8 per cent in the same period of 2021, marking an increase of 4.7 per cent.

At a monthly level, Kingdom’s national exports in April, 2022 reached JD668.6 million compared with the same month of 2021 when it stood at JD363.5 million, marking an increase of 83.9 per cent.

