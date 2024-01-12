Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met with Head of operations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Siemens Healthineers Vivek Kanade and his accompanying delegation to discuss ways of enhancing the healthcare sector in Egypt, as per a statement.

During the meeting, the Minister directed to launch an expanded media campaign in cooperation with Siemens Healthnears in all governorates of Egypt to educate women about the necessity of early detection of breast cancer.

The minister added that Egypt, in cooperation with Siemens and the Unified Procurement Authority (UPA), the central laboratory in Badr City, will be automated with the latest smart technological systems.

The meeting also touched on the possibility of establishing the first virtual hospital in Egypt and the Middle East.

Also, Abdel Ghaffar met with Athena Medical Group officials to discuss ways of boosting cooperation in the health sector in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).