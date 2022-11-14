Google has invested around $700 million in Egypt since the beginning of its operations in the country, Martin Roeske, Director of Public Policy and Government Relations Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at Google, according to an official statement on November 13th.

The company plans to expand its investments in Egypt in the coming period, Roeske added during a meeting with the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Ahmed Samir.

Roeske noted that Microsoft offered many programs for the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurship, and support them upgrade their digital capabilities.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).