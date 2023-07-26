WhatsApp has announced the early launch of Channels in Egypt, a new way for people and organizations to share information with large audiences. Channels are a one-way broadcast messaging tool that allows admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls to an unlimited number of followers.

Channels are designed to be private and secure, and they will be separate from users’ private chats. Channel history will only be stored on WhatsApp’s servers for 30 days, and admins will not be able to add followers to their channels without their consent.

To celebrate the launch of Channels in Egypt, WhatsApp is working with partners from a range of sectors and industries, including government bodies, media companies, and sports teams. These partners will use Channels to share information with their audiences, including news, updates, and announcements.

“Egypt is a vibrant space for creators and innovation,” said Shaden Khallaf, Meta Head of Public Policy for North Africa. “The launch of WhatsApp Channels will provide people and organizations here with early access to a new way to share information with Egypt’s fast-growing WhatsApp community.”

WhatsApp Channels are currently available in a limited number of countries, but the company plans to roll them out to more countries in the coming months.

Here are some of the benefits of using WhatsApp Channels:

Reach a large audience: Channels can be used to reach an unlimited number of followers.

Share information securely: Channels are designed to be private and secure, and channel history is only stored on WhatsApp's servers for 30 days.

Easily find channels that interest you: Channels are searchable, so you can easily find channels that interest you.

Follow channels that you care about: You can follow channels to receive updates from the people and organizations that you care about.

