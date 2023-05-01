The General Company for Silos and Storage’s (GSSC) net profits after tax went up 22% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to the unaudited financial indicators sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 30th.

Net profits registered EGP 105.068 million in the nine-month period ended March 31st, up from EGP 86.125 million.

However, revenues came in at EGP 737.273 million in the nine-month period, representing a 21.32% YoY increase from EGP 607.692 million.

