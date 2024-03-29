CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), has bought around 35,250 metric tons of vegetable oils in an international tender, GASC and traders told Reuters.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

Supplier Quantity Type Arrival 180-day LCs

Aston Agro 5,750 SFO May 1-15 $930

Industrial SA Aston Agro 11,500 SFO

May 16-30 $930 Industrial

SA ADM 18,000 SBO May 16-30 $1,050

