Al-Hammamat, Tunisia: The First Arab Course on Resisting Violent Extremism has started in the Tunisian city of Al-Hammamat with the participation of a number of Arab and foreign delegations and national, regional and international organizations and institutions, it was reported today.

The course, which took place yesterday, aims at casting light on the literature of avoiding and combating violent extremism as well as the mechanisms of reducing its impact through the exchange of Arab expertise and awareness of the importance of real civil participation in building coherent and firm societies at the domestic and regional levels.