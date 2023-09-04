Sehatech, an Egypt-based health-tech startup, has secured $850,000 in a funding round, according to an emailed press release.

The funding was received from the venture capital firm A15 and Beltone Venture Capital, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding Company.

By getting this round, the startup aims to digitize the relations between insurers and healthcare service providers, including claim and approval management processes, known as third party administration (TPA).

"Digitizing the TPA industry will have a significant social impact on the way millions of patients consume healthcare services, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone," Founder and CEO of Sehatech Mohamed Elshabrawy commented.

"Their innovative approach will not only improve the efficiency of medical insurance policies administration, but also enable a better healthcare experience for patients in Egypt and beyond," Bassem Raafat, Principal at A15, said.

