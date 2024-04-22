Egypt - In a recent meeting with the ministers of Irrigation and Foreign Affairs, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly emphasized the country’s commitment to fostering cooperation with South Sudan. The meeting focused on the implementation of joint projects and supporting Egyptian companies in their collaborative efforts.

The meeting, which took place on Sunday, was aimed at bolstering the cooperative relationship between Egypt and South Sudan. Attendees included Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hani Sweilam, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation; and Hossam Issa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Director of the Administration of Sudan and South Sudan.

Minister Shoukry highlighted Egypt’s dedication to maintaining its historically close ties with South Sudan. He noted that the Egyptian government, through various agencies and ministries, is actively involved in development projects in South Sudan. These efforts are complemented by grants and aid from the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development.

Shoukry also mentioned the ongoing progress of current projects and the preparation of draft agreements and memorandums of understanding across different sectors. Upcoming major development projects include the opening of an Alexandria University branch in Tong, a technical school in Warur, and a significant power station in Rumbek.

Minister Sweilam discussed the outcomes of ministerial visits and the ongoing cooperation in water resource management. He detailed the establishment of 20 solar-powered groundwater drinking water stations and two river marinas. Additionally, a central laboratory for water quality analysis has been set up in Juba, along with the rehabilitation of water stations in Juba, Malakal, and Wau.

Sweilam further reported the completion of drinking water stations in Mingla and Nimuli and the inauguration of three groundwater stations in January 2024. These were opened in the presence of South Sudan’s Vice President. A sewage disinfection project in the Bahr el Ghazal Basin, spanning 11.8 km, is also underway.

The Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation concluded by emphasizing the positive impact of these projects on local communities. They are expected to create job opportunities, improve fishing conditions, establish fish farms, and protect villages and agricultural lands from flood-related water level rises.

