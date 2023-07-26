Egypt’s hotel occupancy rate climbed to around 80% during the first half (H1) of the year, compared to 65% in H1 2022, a government official told Asharq Business on July 26th.

Hurghada’s hotel occupancy came in first, hitting 100% last April, followed by Cairo with an occupancy rate ranging between 80% and 85%, the official said.

Inbound tourists’ average overnight stay rate ranged between 7 and 10 nights with an average price of $100 per night, with the European tourists being the largest group occupying rooms in Egyptian hotels, representing over 75% of total occupants, the official added.

The tourism industry contributes around 15% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and is a key source of foreign currency.

