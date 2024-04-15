Egypt - Arabia Hotels, an affiliate of Arabia Holding, has declared the start of the Fairmont Hotel’s construction within the expansive Sun Capital development situated in Cairo’s western region.

The Fairmont Sun Capital Hotel is poised for development with a total investment of $220m, encompassing an area of 240,000 square meters. It boasts a prime location offering panoramic views of the Giza Pyramids. The project includes a hotel structure housing 500 varied service-oriented rooms, enhancing Egypt’s hospitality offerings. Additionally, there will be a separate edifice featuring 650 serviced apartments under the Fairmont brand’s management, marking its debut in Egypt.

The development plan also encompasses an administrative complex tailored to fulfil client requirements. The construction phase is scheduled for completion over the next four years, with a provisional launch and guest reception anticipated in 2028.

Sun Capital stands as one of the most significant undertakings in Cairo’s western precincts, situated in the Hadayek October zone, directly overlooking the Giza Pyramids.

The project spans 570 feddan and is composed of 15 unique neighborhoods housing 14,000 residential units. It is further enhanced by over 45,000 square meters of verdant parks and aquatic features.

The residential spaces within Sun Capital are notably close to premium retail outlets, dining establishments, a business district, and international educational institutions. Moreover, it offers a comprehensive array of commercial, administrative, and recreational services through collaborations with leading corporations.

