Egypt - Valu, the leading financial technology company in MENA, has announced a partnership with Crowne Plaza West Cairo – Arkan, a distinguished member of the InterContinental Hotels Group.

This alliance marks the first luxury hotel collaboration in Sheikh Zayed’s core, aiming to introduce versatile payment solutions for hotel stays and private events throughout Egypt.

The partnership is set to revolutionise the guest experience by providing a range of flexible payment options, from one to 60 months, applicable to all hotel amenities. Guests can enjoy these benefits for various services, including social gatherings, events, engagements, and weddings in the ballroom, which features a terrace and a rooftop pool view. Crowne Plaza West Cairo – Arkan, nestled in the renowned Arkan Plaza, elevates the luxury and service standards of the InterContinental Hotels Group to new heights in the capital’s western region. The hotel boasts 178 contemporary rooms designed to harmonise work and leisure, alongside an array of fine dining choices and elegant event spaces.

Motaz Lofty, Senior Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Valu, remarked on the collaboration: “This alliance is transformative for both travellers and event planners. With our extended flexible payment offerings covering Crowne Plaza’s comprehensive services, we’re not just enhancing convenience; we’re initiating a new chapter of bespoke, luxurious experiences for our clientele. This partnership underscores our dedication to accessible, customer-focused solutions, leading the way to effortless and adaptable experiences across various sectors.”

George Onsi, Operations Director at Crowne Plaza, expressed his enthusiasm: “At Crowne Plaza West Cairo – Arkan, we’re thrilled to forge this dynamic alliance with Valu, a pioneer in the fintech sector. This joint effort reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences. By integrating Valu’s innovative payment methods, we’re providing our guests with the ultimate flexibility and ease. We anticipate a fruitful partnership to further elevate the guest experience and establish new benchmarks for hospitality excellence.”

