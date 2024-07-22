Doha, Qatar: Among the trends that tourism is witnessing today there is one becoming more and more popular — the staycation tourism. Staycations gained traction during COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions on travel and people started spending time in their own cities and localities.

Staycation is gaining popularity among people living in Qatar as well. More people decided to stay in Qatar during this summer for staycations, instead of going on vacations, and to enjoy the local attractions, according to tourism industry sources.

Khaled Lakmoush, General Manager at Al Muftah Travels, told The Peninsula, “When comparing the percentage of people travelling abroad and those remaining here, we found that less people have travelled this summer, thanks to the developed tourism infrastructure and facilities here.”

During summer staycations, families enjoy museums and beaches. Luxury resorts along the coast and they offer relaxation and comfort.

Talking about the preferred places among staycationers in Qatar, he said, ”The popular staycation spots in Qatar include Souq Waqif for a taste of Qatari culture, Aspire Park for outdoor activities, and Katara Cultural Village for art lovers. Youngsters enjoy riding bikes or electric scooters in Lusail, while visitors can shop at luxurious malls. Desert Falls and Meryal Waterpark are also top summer attractions. West Walk is another popular spot.”

Lakmoush added, “Staying in Qatar and enjoying the attractions available here saves money, besides providing local experiences and a deeper connection to the culture and heritage of the region. Staycation boosts mental health by promoting relaxation in familiar surroundings.”

Ali Thabet, an expert and consultant in tourism marketing, said, “Some families prefer to stay in Qatar because of the tremendous growth in the country’s tourism industry in recent years. Although there are no official figures available, I think over six percent of people in Qatar decide to enjoy staycations here instead of going on vacations.

“Now there are many open spaces in Qatar that are air-conditioned, making it easier for families to spend a pleasant time outside their homes, even on hot summer days."

He added, “One of the air-conditioned open places is Katara, which is constantly visited by people in Qatar and tourists from outside the country. Other such places are West Walk and Al Hazm Mall.”

Thabet said, “One of the most frequented spots by the staycationers is Souq Waqif as it provides various choices for visitors such as restaurants, cafes, shops of handicraft, spices, incense, perfumes, traditional clothes and nuts. It remains a favourite destination throughout the year.”

Staycationers can learn about tourist places, museums, cultural landmarks and resorts by following the Visitor Qatar website.

The website provides information about events and programmes being held in Qatar throughout the year.

Talking about staycation trend in Qatar, Prem Kumar, a tourism and travel expert, and General Manager, Somerset West Bay Doha, said, Qatar offers a wide range of resorts, hotels, and apartment hotels, catering to residents looking to enjoy their leisure time. The demand in this segment has grown significantly, driven by a variety of options available.

Cashing in on the staycation trend in Qatar, Katara Hospitality has launched the ‘Your Key To Luxury’ campaign and Somerset West Bay Doha is participating in the initiative. As part of the initiative, guests are able to indulge in luxury at 14 distinguished destinations in Qatar, whether hotels or resorts affiliated with Katara Hospitality, with a 40 percent discount on room rates per night of stay, in addition to a 40 percent discount on all restaurants and spa services operated by the hotels.

“During the hot summer weather, relaxing at the pool or on the beach and enjoying water-based activities has become very popular. Somerset West Bay Doha offers families a ‘home away from home’ experience and most guests visit Somerset to enjoy a relaxing weekend in the spacious apartments, utilising the restaurants and unwinding in the living spaces available in each apartment,” Kumar said.

Detailing the preferred places among staycationers, he said, “Al Bidda Park offers extensive sports facilities and dedicated areas for barbecues. The Oxygen Park is a perfect spot to relax in nature’s oasis. The Katara Cultural Village is a hub of cultural activities. The other attractions include shopping malls such as Mall of Qatar, Doha Festival City and Villaggio.” Other favourite places among staycationers are museums such as Museum of Islamic Art, National Museum of Qatar and Arab Museum of Modern Art.

“The staycationers also visit Souq Waqif, Qatar National Library, Doha Sands Beach, Purple Island (Al Thakira Mangroves Forest), Panda House at Al Khor, and Unesco World Heritage Al Zubarah Archaeological Site,” he added.

