Egypt has the largest hotel development pipeline in the continent this year, with 109 hotels in development, totalling 26,241 rooms, according to a report by W Hospitality Group and the African Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIC).

Nigeria stands second with its pipeline of 50 hotels with 7,622 rooms, followed by Morocco, Ethiopia, Cape Verde, Tunisia, Kenya, South Africa, Algeria and Ghana.

Egypt has 28% of the hotels in development, and 71% are being developed the Big 5 - Accor, Hilton, IHG, Marriott International and Radisson Hotel Group.

The report covered 92,000 rooms in 524 hotels, in 41 of the 54 countries of Africa. It showed growth of 9% in both North and sub-Saharan African hotel pipelines, with an increase in very large hotels, with the average size of the largest hotels up to 770 rooms from 723 rooms in 2023.

There has also been growth in resorts, up 32% on 2023, with Zanzibar growing from seven resorts to 14 resorts with 2,038 rooms.

Egypt saw 19 hotels added to its pipeline.

Marriott International has the most hotels under construction with 138, followed by Hilton with 72 hotels, Radisson Hotel Group with and Accor.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com