Misr Italia Properties (MIP), a leading real estate developer in Egypt, hosted a grand ceremony at Cairo Business Park, East Cairo’s entrepreneurship and innovation hub, to reveal IL BOSCO Commercial Hub and announce its partnership with Marriott International for Marriott Executive Apartments and Westin Residences in the Vertical Forest, the first of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.

IL BOSCO Commercial Hub is a state-of-the-art commercial complex that showcases the success of Radical-1, a futuristic office building designed by the global firm CallisonRTKL. The hub also features the Vertical Forest, a unique architectural landmark that aims to redefine the hospitality and residential experience in the heart of the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

“We are delighted to celebrate the outcome of our efforts at IL BOSCO Commercial Hub,” said Mohamed Hany El-Assal, CEO and Managing Director of MIP. “Radical-1 has become a symbol of innovation, affirming MIP’s position as a leader in the real estate sector.”

Mohamed Khaled El-Assal, CEO and Managing Director of MIP, added: “Through our partnership with Marriott International, we will benefit from the company’s expertise in hospitality. This partnership will offer residents a unique residential experience in one of our distinctive projects, the Vertical Forest. The Vertical Forest, masterfully designed by the renowned Italian architect and urban planner Stefano Boeri, covers 11.4 feddan and incorporates 570 trees into three buildings, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint, with a total investment of EGP 5bn. The Vertical Forest will host Marriott Executive Apartments and Westin Residences, ensuring unparalleled amenities and world-class hospitality for the residents.”

IL BOSCO Commercial Hub is part of MIP’s project in the NAC, IL BOSCO, which unveiled the first integrated livable zone in the NAC last month, comprising villas, apartments, a sports club, and a vibrant community center with a pool, offering its residents a better quality of life. The residential area spans over 200 feddan.

