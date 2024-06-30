Accor has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Egypt’s Q Real Estate Development Company to develop a new Novotel property on Egypt’s idyllic northern Mediterranean coast.

Debuting at an increasingly popular tourist destination, Novotel Sidi Abd El Rahman, is set to open in 2027, featuring 240 spacious and modern rooms as well as a host of thoughtful wellbeing and entertainment offerings.

Novotel Sidi Abd El Rahman is the latest announcement for Egypt’s northern coastline, which has seen a rise in development in recent years, transforming the destination from a domestic hotspot to a global travel destination.

Accor’s partnership with Q Developments marks the Egyptian real estate company’s first hotel project in Q North, a well-established, mixed-use development, located just minutes away from luxury coastal development Marassi. The hotel is accessible by a one-hour 30-minute drive from Alexandria Borg el Arab International Airport and a three-hour drive from Cairo.

Boasting a low-rise build and seafront location, Novotel Sidi Abd El Rahman will offer guests well-appointed, comfortable and modern accommodations, ensuring guests can take time to rest and reenergise. The hotel will feature one restaurant, a trendy café, a pool bar and a rooftop bar – offering panoramic vistas across the Mediterranean Sea.

Energising wellness and entertainment offerings will include a cutting-edge fitness centre, spa, outdoor swimming pool and padel courts – capitalising on the sport’s rising popularity in the region. Water sports activities will also be available to guests from the beachfront.

While primarily aimed at leisure travellers, Novotel Sidi Abd El Rahman will also cater to the MICE market with a 600 square metre ballroom – perfect for weddings and celebrations – and four 50 square metre meeting rooms primed for conferences and team-building activities.

Duncan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer Premium, Midscale & Economy Division Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific for Accor, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us to bring one of the world’s most renowned hotel brands to an established, yet developing location, filling a gap in the market for accessible, midscale properties that offer comfort, modernity and energising facilities. Our midscale signings complement our luxury signings, such as Fairmont and Raffles, showcasing our dedication to growth in Egypt – particularly on the exciting and lesser-known northern coast.”

Q Developments Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Thabet added: “This is our first hotel development on this beautiful coastline, adding yet another reason to visit, joining a handful of existing upscale properties. The opening of Novotel Sidi Abd El Rahman will take Q North into a new era – offering an excellent midscale product set to attract both domestic and international tourists looking for a beautiful, relaxing and exciting beach destination. The future is bright for Egypt’s Mediterranean coastline.”

Novotel Sidi Abd El Rahman is the latest signing in Accor’s continued expansion across Egypt. The hospitality group currently operates 24 hotels and more than 5,000 keys across its premium, midscale, and economy portfolio as well as 40 hotels with more than 12,000 keys in its luxury and lifestyle portfolio. Accor recently announced the signing of two Swissôtel properties on Egypt’s North Coast: Swissôtel Hotel Ras El Hekma and Swissôtel Residences Ras El Hekma, showcasing the growing development opportunities for the Novotel and Swissôtel brands. –

