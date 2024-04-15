Rixos Premium Alamein is the latest addition to Egypt's Mediterranean coast. The exquisite resort combines elegance, ultimate comfort, and indulgence, inviting guests to embark on an unforgettable journey of luxury and leisure.

The resort comprises six towers housing 469 residences and 732 rooms and suites, each designed to capture natural light and breathtaking views, the pristine white sandy beach, set against the vibrant shades of blue in the sea, reminiscent of the Egyptian Maldives, a statement said.

The resort offers water sport activities, indoor or outdoor pools, including the infinity pool.

The culinary options include the resort’s five à la carte restaurants and 10 bars.

Rixos Premium Alamein's Spa and Wellness Center offers exquisite massage treatments and exceptional rituals.

Also, the Exclusive Sport Club can elevate guests' workout experience with state-of-the-art facilities, personalised training, and a vibrant community of health enthusiasts.

It is located just an hour's drive from Borg El Arab Airport.

Live entertainment at the resort promises electrifying performances and soulful music to keep the guests entertained. And for the young guests, the wonder of Rixy Kids Club awaits — a world designed for joyful play and learning in a safe environment filled with exciting games and creative activities.

Erkan Yildirim, the Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, stated: “Rixos Premium Alamein is not just a hotel; it's a destination where luxury meets the Mediterranean charm. We are committed to offering an unparalleled experience for our guests, redefining hospitality, and providing guests with lasting memories that will last a lifetime.”

