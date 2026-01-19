Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of the ‘Rixos & Rixos Living – World Trade Center Cairo’ project, marking the entry of the Rixos brand into the Egyptian market, according to a statement.

Madbouly noted that developing this project with a leading global partner in the hospitality sector reinforces the government's efforts to fully utilize the potential of downtown Cairo and leverage its attractions.

The development scheme is expected to achieve national goals aimed at boosting inbound tourism, increasing the number of hotel rooms, and creating a distinctive visitor experience.

François Boudin, the Chairman of Rixos Hospitality Egypt, affirmed that the venture is part of the ongoing expansion of the Rixos brand in Egypt as well as the MENA region.

The project will be launched in phases commencing in 2027.

Under the agreement, the Cairo World Trade Center will be transformed into a dynamic urban destination driven by modern lifestyles, including the World Trade Center Mall.

The new project will comprise two towers resting on expansive podiums that will house social, wellness, and dining spaces, serving hotel guests, residents, and the local community.

Upon completion, it will feature over 364 units, including 176 Rixos hotel rooms and 188 apartments.

The South Tower, expected to open in 2027, will be dedicated entirely to Rixos Living, while the North Tower, scheduled to open in 2028, will house rooms alongside a collection of hotel apartments.