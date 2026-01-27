Arab Finance: Real estate developer PRE Group has partnered with global real estate advisory firm Colliers to conduct hospitality studies for its hotel and resort portfolio across five destinations and 12 projects in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership will provide hospitality advisory services to support PRE Group’s hotel and resort developments, as the company aligns its plans with the government’s efforts to expand hotel capacity and support the tourism sector.

The projects under review are located in East and West Cairo, the North Coast, Ain Sokhna, and Marsa Alam, covering a mix of urban and coastal destinations.

The studies aim to assess development opportunities across these locations based on market conditions and projected demand. The advisory scope includes 12 projects across the five regions.

Once developed, the hospitality portfolio is expected to comprise 16 to 18 hotels and 10 to 12 related hospitality properties, with an estimated 2,750 to 3,500 hotel rooms, in addition to 6,000 to 8,000 serviced and branded residential units.

Under the agreement, Colliers will provide market analysis, operator selection support, and investment planning services. Each project will be evaluated based on its location and developed in line with international hospitality standards.

The partnership supports PRE Group’s broader real estate activities across residential, commercial, administrative, and hospitality sectors.

PRE Group’s hospitality developments will focus on design efficiency, operational considerations, and long-term performance.

Colliers works with local, regional, and international investors in Egypt’s tourism sector by providing advisory services based on market data and regional expertise, with a focus on long-term value.

The announcement follows PRE Group’s recent launch of Covaya, a new phase within the Telal Ain Sokhna project.

The development includes villas, chalets, hotel residences, and a beachfront hotel, alongside a marina, leisure facilities, and commercial areas on the Red Sea.

