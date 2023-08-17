Egypt Healthcare Authority’s (EHA) Chairman Ahmed ElSobky has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the President of Turkish-Arab Countries Business Association (TÜRAP) Sabuhi Attar to cooperate in the field of medical tourism, as per a statement on August 17th.

The MoU also covers promoting the healthcare investment opportunities between Egypt and Türkiye.

The MoU will assist the EHA to access 29 Arab countries in the medical tourism sector, ElSobky noted, adding that it will increase healthcare investments in Egypt, Türkiye, and Arab countries.

This, in turn, will contribute to bolstering the economic growth and the continuity of high-quality healthcare services provided to international citizens, ElSobky pointed out.

This came during the three-day Turkish-Arab Cooperation Forum held in Istanbul on August 16th.

