Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait has issued a decision aimed at enhancing the system for investors in government debt instruments, as per a statement.

These investors play a crucial role as primary and secondary market makers, and the decision is geared towards invigorating the government securities market while alleviating the burden of debt service.

The decision includes a package of incentives for investors, with the goal of boosting liquidity in the secondary market, aligning with the Ministry of Finance's strategy to develop the government securities market.

This strategy aims to diversify financing tools to attract new investors, including individuals, within Egypt.

Maait emphasized that this decision contributes significantly to achieving strategic objectives, ensuring a balanced management of the debt portfolio to reduce servicing costs, and refinancing risks, while meeting the state's budgetary financing needs.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance will publish a semi-annual report on its website, featuring periodic classification tables highlighting the top five main investors in terms of performance in both primary and secondary markets for local government securities.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).