President Kais Saied will pay a state visit to China from May 28 to June 1, at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The President of the Republic will also participate, as a guest of honor, in the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum to take place on May 30 in Beijing.

