Despite hostilities by China toward Philippine forces in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the Philippines will remain committed to promote peace and dialogue as it asserts sovereign rights over the region, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said on Friday.

The Philippines' 'commitment and pursuit for peace and stability within and around our territory is not pushed to the side' while it continues to condemn China's aggression in the WPS, he said in a speech.

'Despite all these provocative, unilateral and illegal actions that continue to violate our sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction, we are still committed to promoting peace and resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy,' he added.

Año said the Philippines would continue working on 'rebuilding a conducive environment for peaceful dialogue and consultations,' particularly with China.

He said, 'We have been exerting our best efforts to urge China to respect and act in accordance with international laws, rules and orders and be true to their words by translating them into actions.'

'As a peace-loving nation, this is reflective of our values and our aspirations. And as a freedom-loving country, this speaks loudly of our desire to be free from anything that impedes our path to peace and progress,' he added.

Año attended the thanksgiving dinner for West Philippine Sea transparency partners held onboard the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)'s second Japanese-made 97-meter patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino docked at Pier 13 in Manila on Friday.

