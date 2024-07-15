(TAP) - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar said on the occasion of the French Republic's bank holidays that this year's celebrations were taking place in a special context, with the French people having just expressed their views in the legislative elections.

"We naturally respect this sovereign choice, and will continue to work to consolidate our ties with the newly elected representatives," he said in a speech delivered on this occasion.

In this respect, he recalled that Tunisia is also engaged in an electoral process, referring to the presidential elections scheduled next October 6.

The FM further expressed his satisfaction with "the speed of the actions undertaken to enable Tunisians resident in France to express their views in this important election under the best possible conditions."

"I also have a special thought for all our dual nationals, who are full citizens of our two countries," he added.

This is indeed an opportunity to demonstrate the importance and quality of the relations between the two countries, and ways to boost them. Strong bilateral relations that should develop further, he said.

