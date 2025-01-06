Tunisia - President Kaïs Saïed met Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mohamed Ali Nafti, at the Carthage Palace on Friday.

Quoted in a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State pointed out that Tunisian diplomacy is based on solid, well-established constants and called for it to be "brighter" in today's world, not only in terms of traditional, bilateral or multilateral diplomacy, but also and above all in economic terms.

President Saïed recalled these constants, citing as examples the right of peoples to self-determination and non-interference in the internal affairs of States.

The Head of State stressed that the «unexpected and unprecedented acceleration of events in today's world must not make us forget the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent State on the entire territory of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.»

On another level, the President of the Republic reiterated his call for the need to provide adequate support to Tunisians abroad and to offer them quality remote services so that they do not have to travel to the headquarters of embassies and consulates.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).