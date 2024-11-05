RIYADH-- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Tunisian President Kais Saied discussed on Monday bilateral relations.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that this came during a phone call between both sides during which they discussed bilateral relations and opportunities of joint cooperation in various fields.

The Saudi Crown Prince also expressed his congratulations to the Tunisian president on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term. (end) as.onm

