At the request of President Kais Saied, Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, will pay a working visit to the Republic of Korea from June 3 to 6.

He will lead a Tunisian delegation to participate in the first Korea-Africa Summit, which will be held in the Korean capital, Seoul, under the theme "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability and Solidarity.»

The summit aims to strengthen cooperation with the African continent and consolidate political and economic ties between African countries and the Republic Korea, especially in the fields of infrastructure, renewable energy and digitalisation, according to a press release from the Prime Ministry.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, and Minister of Economy and Planning, Feryel Ouerghi.

