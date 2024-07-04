China and the Philippines have agreed to deescalate tension in the West Philippine Sea.

The two countries arrived at the consensus as they convened the ninth meeting of Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea yesterday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong led the meeting.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), in a statement, said the two officials had 'frank and constructive discussions' on the situation in the South China Sea.

Lazaro acknowledged the need for the two countries to restore trust in each other but reiterated that the Philippines would continue to protect its interests and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

She said the Philippines and China also affirmed their commitment to deescalate tensions at sea 'without prejudice to their respective positions.'

The two countries signed the Arrangement on Improving Philippines-China Maritime Communication Mechanisms.

'Both sides agreed that continued dialogue on the basis of mutual respect as two equal sovereign states facilitates peace and stability at sea, and committed to having the 10th BCM in China to sustain the positive momentum of discussions,' the DFA said.

Meanwhile, Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea have significantly decreased in number, from 129 spotted between June 18 and 24 to only 95 as of July 1, the Philippine Navy reported yesterday.

Philippine Navy data show a sharp decline in the number of Chinese vessels in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal two weeks after the June 17 attack by the Chinese coast guard on a supply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre. The attack injured a Filipino navy personnel and forced the abandonment of the mission.

Based on latest monitoring by the Philippine Navy, there are now 20 vessels in Ayungin Shoal comprising 13 Chinese Maritime Militia boats, five CCG boats and two People's Liberation Army Navy warships. Last week, there were 44 Chinese vessels of various types and sizes in the area.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

