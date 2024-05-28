Arab Finance: Egypt’s engineering exports rose 32.3% year on year (YoY) in the first four months of 2024, hitting $1.67 billion, Asharq Business reported, citing the Engineering Export Council of Egypt’s Head Sherif El Sayad.

The increase in the engineering exports was backed by a 50.3% YoY leap in the country’s exports in April, El Sayad noted.

Exports of cables, car parts, and home appliances grew by 36.3%, 51.3%, and 18.2%, respectively, in the four-month period, he added.

