The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) is considering cooperation with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in localizing active pharmaceutical ingredients, with the aim of strengthening economic ties and supporting shared strategic goals, as per a statement.

This was discussed by Ali Ghamrawy, Chairman of the EDA, and Bandar Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and his delegation at the EDA headquarters.

During their meeting, both sides explored ways to boost cooperation in the pharmaceutical field to serve mutual interests

Ghamrawy highlighted Egypt’s strong pharmaceutical industry, noting that the country achieved 91.3% self-sufficiency in medicine.

He added that Egypt plans to achieve self-sufficiency in plasma products by 2025.

Also, Ghamrawy expressed interest in further collaboration with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), emphasizing Egypt’s position as a regional leader in pharmaceuticals with over 170 factories.

Both countries aim to localize pharmaceutical and raw material production to drive economic development, he said.

El-Ghamrawy highlighted targets to expand in Africa as it presents a significant opportunity for growth, particularly with many African nations increasingly seeking to establish local pharmaceutical industries.

