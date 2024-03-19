Commodity prices in Egypt will further drop over the coming period, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhy stated during the meeting of the market control and commodity prices committee on March 18th.

Indicators have already shown a decrease in prices of several commodities, including cooking oil and rice, President of the General Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce Ahmed El Wakil said.

El Wakil expected the prices of most commodities to decline within two to three weeks.

